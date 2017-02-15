Anticipo: los autos que se lanzarán en Argentina en 2017

En 2017, la industria automotriz argentina experimentará un año con gran cantidad de lanzamientos. Desde los segmentos más económicos hasta los más exclusivos, la oferta se enriquecerá con una camada de nuevos productos y una cifra que podría orillar las 100 novedades en el transcurso del año.
En un relevamiento exclusivo de CarsMagazine.com.ar, basado en consultas directas a cada marca, te presentamos el listado de los lanzamientos previstos para 2017. Y también, aquellos productos que las terminales aún no confirman oficialmente (por esa razón, aparecen entre signos de interrogación), o que por incertidumbre sobre los tiempos de homologación no están plenamente confirmados para el año entrante.
En definitiva, un listado que podrá ir variando y ajustándose con el transcurrir de los próximos meses –además, se espera el arribo de nuevas marcas chinas como Great Wall, Foton y Brilliance/Shineray–, pero que sin duda representa una base de lo que está por llegar…
ALFA ROMEO
MiTo (restyling)
Giulietta (restyling)
4C
Giulia
¿Stelvio?
AUDI
R8
A3 (restyling)
Q2
A5
Q5
BMW
Serie 7
Serie 5
BRILLIANCE
Shineray X30
Shineray T30
Shineray T32
CHERY
Arrizo 5
¿Arrizo 7?
¿Tiggo 2?
CHEVROLET
Camaro
Spin (restyling)
Tracker (restyling)
CHRYSLER
¿Pacifica?
CITROËN
C-Elysee (restyling)
C4 Cactus
Spacetourer
Berlingo (restyling)
Jumper (restyling)
DODGE
¿Challenger?
DS
D3 Performance
DS 4 Performance Line
DS 3 Cabrio
¿DS 5?
FIAT
¿Uno? (restyling)
Proyecto X6S (reemplazante de Grand Siena / Linea)
Proyecto X6H (reemplazante de Punto)
¿124 Spider?
FORD
Mondeo (restyling)
S-Max
Ka Sedán
¿EcoSport? (restyling)
¿Fiesta? (restyling)
FOTON
Tunland
GEELY
NL3
¿EX7?
GS
GREAT WALL
¿C30?
¿C50?
¿M4?
¿H5?
¿H6?
¿Wingle?
HONDA
Fit
¿WR-V?
HYUNDAI
H350
H100
¿i30?
¿i20?
¿HB20?
ISUZU
Serie N
D-Max
JAGUAR
F-Pace
XF
JEEP
Renegade 1.8 Automático
Renegade 2.0 Diésel
Compass
Cherokee
KIA
K2500 (restyling)
Soul (restyling)
Cerato Sedán / Hatchback (restyling)
Rio
Picanto
LAND ROVER
Discovery 5
Range Rover Evoque Cabrio
LIFAN
Foison Box
My Way
MERCEDES-BENZ
Clase G
Clase E
GLC Coupé
SLC
GLS
MINI
Countryman
MITSUBISHI
Outlander Sport (restyling)
NISSAN
Murano
Kicks
¿X-Trail?
PEUGEOT
208 GTi
308 S GTi
301
208 HDi
Boxer (restyling)
3008
5008
¿Partner? (restyling)
¿Traveller?
PORSCHE
718 Cayman / Boxster
Panamera
RAM
1500 V6 3.6 Pentastar
RENAULT
Kangoo Z.E.
Twizy Z.E.
Kwid
Koleos
SUBARU
Legacy
Outback
SUZUKI
Baleno
¿Jimny?
TOYOTA
Innova
¿Etios? (restyling)
¿Corolla? (restyling)
VOLKSWAGEN
The Beetle (restyling)
Suran Track
Passat
Amarok V6
Up! (restyling y motor turbo)
¿Golf? (restyling)
Tiguan AllSpace
